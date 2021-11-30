Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan fears Omicron variant will enter with Lunar New Year returnees

No plans to ban flights from countries with Omicron cases, says CECC

  568
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/30 14:55
Travelers at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. 

Travelers at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Omicron COVID-19 variant could enter Taiwan by the end of the year as people return to celebrate the Lunar New Year, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said Tuesday (Nov. 30).

While many countries have toughened travel restrictions and quarantine requirements as the latest variant spreads from southern Africa across the world, thousands of Taiwanese are expected to return home ahead of the Jan. 29-Feb. 6 Lunar New Year holiday.

Chen said he could not rule out the Omicron strain entering Taiwan by the end of 2021 but said the CECC would try and stop it at the border and prevent it from affecting local communities, CNA reported. However, there are no plans to ban flights from countries where the variant has been found, he added.

Taiwan has put 10 African nations on a high-risk list, with visitors arriving from those countries having to undergo quarantine at a specialized quarantine center. The visitors will not be eligible for the shortened hotel quarantine program introduced for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Chen said that during the past month, an estimated 200 people from these countries have arrived in Taiwan, including about 190 from South Africa. As European countries impose bans on flights traveling from those nations, the number of passengers transiting in Europe to fly to Taiwan will decline in December, the CECC chief estimated.
Omicron
Omicron variant
Lunar New Year
Lunar New Year Holiday
CECC
Chen Shih-chung
high-risk countries
quarantine
quarantine center

RELATED ARTICLES

Wary, weary world slams doors shut, fearing omicron variant
Wary, weary world slams doors shut, fearing omicron variant
2021/11/29 23:27
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
2021/11/29 18:55
WHO explanation fails sniff test: Mu more common surname than Xi
WHO explanation fails sniff test: Mu more common surname than Xi
2021/11/29 17:56
Taiwan lists 4 more African countries as high-risk due to Omicron
Taiwan lists 4 more African countries as high-risk due to Omicron
2021/11/29 16:31
Taiwan’s 16th round of COVID vaccinations coming up
Taiwan’s 16th round of COVID vaccinations coming up
2021/11/29 14:52

Updated : 2021-11-30 16:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
WHO explanation fails sniff test: Mu more common surname than Xi
WHO explanation fails sniff test: Mu more common surname than Xi