Taiwan announces COVID-19 booster shot policy details

CECC to allow free choice of vaccine brands, does not recommend mixing mRNA vaccines

  128
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/30 14:04
Taiwan will start administering booster shots as early as January 1, 2022. 

Taiwan will start administering booster shots as early as January 1, 2022.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Commander Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) encouraged everyone above the age of 18 to get a COVID-19 booster shot six months after receiving their second dose, and said there will be no restriction on vaccine brands.

CNA cited Chen as saying shots will be available as soon as Jan. 1. While the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) highlighted six categories of people with a high risk of contracting COVID or with a high risk of suffering severe symptoms, everyone above 18 will be eligible for the booster shot.

The CECC will allow people to choose their preferred vaccine brands, and suggests those who received AstraZeneca (AZ) to get an mRNA booster vaccine, but disapproves of mixing mRNA vaccines, such as mixing Moderna with BioNTech (BNT) vaccines. It also does not recommend those already vaccinated with mRNA vaccines to get an AZ vaccine as their booster.

Additionally, the CECC will be amending its Moderna booster shot policy according to the international recommendation to administer half-dose Moderna vaccines as boosters, per Chen.

In order to prevent the spread of the latest COVID Omicron variant, Chen said the CECC is doing its best to start rolling out booster shots as soon as possible, CNA reported.
Updated : 2021-11-30 14:33 GMT+08:00

