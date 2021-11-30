Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Miller lifts Morgan St. over Hampton 60-47

By Associated Press
2021/11/30 12:30
Miller lifts Morgan St. over Hampton 60-47

PHOENIX (AP) — Malik Miller recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Morgan State to a 60-47 win over Hampton on Monday night in the Chris Paul HBCU Challenge.

Seventh Woods had 12 points for Morgan State (3-5), which broke its five-game losing streak. Lagio Grantsaan added 10 points. Collin Nnamene had three blocks.

Najee Garvin had 17 points for the Pirates (2-6), whose losing streak reached six games. Russell Dean added 14 points. Dajour Dickens had eight rebounds and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-30 14:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
WHO explanation fails sniff test: Mu more common surname than Xi
WHO explanation fails sniff test: Mu more common surname than Xi