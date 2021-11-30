Alexa
Castro carries Texas-Arlington over UC Santa Barbara 70-62

By Associated Press
2021/11/30 12:40
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Pedro Castro scored 16 points and Texas-Arlington topped UC Santa Barbara 70-62 on Monday night.

David Azore had 11 points for Texas-Arlington (2-5), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Jack Hoiberg added 11 points. Patrick Mwamba had 10 points.

Amadou Sow had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Gauchos (3-2). Robinson Idehen added 11 points. Calvin Wishart had 10 points. Josh Pierre-Louis had a career-high 11 rebounds plus 7 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-30 14:32 GMT+08:00

