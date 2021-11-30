Alexa
Lee leads Houston Baptist past Southwestern Adventist 100-62

By Associated Press
2021/11/30 12:32
HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Lee had 19 points and 12 rebounds as Houston Baptist easily beat Southwestern Adventist 100-62 on Monday night.

Deshon Proctor added 16 points for the Huskies (2-4), while Brycen Long scored 15 and snared 11 rebounds. Zach Iyeyemi finished with 11 points.

Miles Meredith had 15 points for the Knights.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

