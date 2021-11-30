Lee leads Houston Baptist past Southwestern Adventist 100-62

HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Lee had 19 points and 12 rebounds as Houston Baptist easily beat Southwestern Adventist 100-62 on Monday night.

Deshon Proctor added 16 points for the Huskies (2-4), while Brycen Long scored 15 and snared 11 rebounds. Zach Iyeyemi finished with 11 points.

Miles Meredith had 15 points for the Knights.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com