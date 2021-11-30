Alexa
Taiwan’s China Airlines takes delivery of its first Airbus A321neo plane

New planes can seat 180 total passengers with 12 business class, 168 economy class seats

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/30 14:44
Airbus A321neo. (Airbus photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese flag carrier China Airlines said it took delivery of the first of 25 A321neo passenger planes from Airbus in Hamburg, Germany, on Monday (Nov. 29).

The new A321neos are expected to become integral to Airbus’ regional routes in the future, CNA said, citing a press release from the airline. The A321neo has the longest fuselage of Airbus’ single-aisle A320 family, according to the company.

The new China Airlines planes can seat a total of 180 passengers, 12 in business class and 168 in economy class. The cabin interiors have also been designed to reduce contact amid the ongoing pandemic.

Business-class seats can fully recline and come with partitions to limit contact with other passengers. The 180 entertainment systems in both classes can be controlled with passengers’ smartphones in order to limit the number of hands touching screens.

Rather than hand out in-flight earphones, the entertainment centers are all compatible with personal Bluetooth audio devices. The airline also said that lavatories are equipped with touchless sink faucets and high-efficiency air filters that clean the air within the bathrooms every two to three minutes.
