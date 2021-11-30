Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Horvath scores 20 to carry Utah St. past Carroll (MT) 93-63

By Associated Press
2021/11/30 12:19
Horvath scores 20 to carry Utah St. past Carroll (MT) 93-63

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Brandon Horvath had 20 points as Utah State easily beat Carroll (MT) 93-63 on Monday night.

Horvath made 8 of 10 shots.

Zee Hamoda had 15 points for Utah State (6-1), which won its sixth consecutive game. Justin Bean added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Brock Miller had 11 points.

Jovan Sljivancanin had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Saints. Guilherme Pedra added 11 points. Garrett Long had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-30 14:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
WHO explanation fails sniff test: Mu more common surname than Xi
WHO explanation fails sniff test: Mu more common surname than Xi