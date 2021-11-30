Horvath scores 20 to carry Utah St. past Carroll (MT) 93-63

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Brandon Horvath had 20 points as Utah State easily beat Carroll (MT) 93-63 on Monday night.

Horvath made 8 of 10 shots.

Zee Hamoda had 15 points for Utah State (6-1), which won its sixth consecutive game. Justin Bean added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Brock Miller had 11 points.

Jovan Sljivancanin had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Saints. Guilherme Pedra added 11 points. Garrett Long had 11 points.

