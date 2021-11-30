Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Dickson lead balanced Cornell over Canisius 89-75

By Associated Press
2021/11/30 11:30
Dickson lead balanced Cornell over Canisius 89-75

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kobe Dickson had 17 points to lead five Cornell players in double figures as the Big Red got past Canisius 89-75 on Monday night. Jordan Jones added 14 points for the Big Red. Sarju Patel chipped in 13, Greg Dolan scored 12 and Sean Hansen had 10. Dolan also had eight assists and six rebounds.

Malek Green had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Griffins (2-5). Scott Hitchon added 16 points. Jordan Henderson had 10 points.

Armon Harried, who was second on the Golden Griffins in scoring coming into the contest with 13 points per game, scored only 3 points on 1-of-10 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-30 13:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
Taiwan approves 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17, 3rd dose for adults
Taiwan approves 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17, 3rd dose for adults