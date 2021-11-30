Alexa
Vanderbilt posts a 75-36 rout of Mississippi Valley St.

By Associated Press
2021/11/30 11:20
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Myles Stute drained six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points as Vanderbilt routed Mississippi Valley State 75-36 on Monday night.

The Commodores collectively hit 11 of 28 from 3-point range (39.3%) and dominated the Delta Devils on the boards, posting a 45-30 rebounding advantage.

Elijah Davis hit a 3 to get Mississippi Valley State within two points at 8-5 four minutes into the game, but the Delta Devils did not score again until Robert Carpenter hit a 3 with 10:45 left in the half to make it 16-8.

Stute shot 6 of 11 from the field with all but one shot coming from beyond the arc. Scotty Pippen Jr. added 12 points and had five assists for Vanderbilt (5-1).

Carpenter was just 2 of 21 from the field, 2 of 14 from 3-point range., and finished with 11 points and eight rebounds to lead MVSU, which is still looking for its first win after four games, all on the road.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-30 13:03 GMT+08:00

