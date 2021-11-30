Alexa
Deing scores 27 to carry UTSA over St. Mary's (TX) 75-65

By Associated Press
2021/11/30 11:23
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dhieu Deing had 27 points and 11 rebounds as UTSA beat St. Mary's (TX) 75-65 on Monday night.

Jacob Germany had 18 points for UTSA (5-3). Cedrick Alley Jr. added 12 rebounds.

Caleb Jordan had 17 points for the Rattlers. Mamady Djikine added 15 points and eight rebounds. Kobe Magee had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-30 13:02 GMT+08:00

