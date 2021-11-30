Alexa
Millner Jr. leads Toledo past Northwestern Ohio 106-36

By Associated Press
2021/11/30 10:42
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Setric Millner Jr. had 17 points to lead six Toledo players in double figures as the Rockets walloped NAIA-member Northwestern Ohio 106-36 on Monday night. RayJ Dennis and JT Shumate added 14 points apiece for the Rockets. Ryan Rollins chipped in 12 points, and Keshaun Saunders had 11. Rollins also had eight assists and seven rebounds.

It was the first time this season Toledo scored 100 points or more.

Hunter Bode had 8 points for the Racers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-30 13:01 GMT+08:00

