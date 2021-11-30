Alexa
Williams leads Gardner-Webb over NC Central 83-58

By Associated Press
2021/11/30 10:35
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — D'Maurian Williams had 16 points and seven rebounds as Gardner-Webb easily defeated North Carolina Central 83-58 on Monday night.

Julien Soumaoro had 14 points for the Bulldogs (4-3), who picked up their fourth straight win. Zion Williams added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Eric Boone had seven rebounds for the Eagles (2-5). Randy Miller Jr., whose 12 points per game coming into the contest led the Eagles, made just 1 of 11 shots.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

