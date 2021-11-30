Mballa leads Buffalo past Point Park 94-49

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Mballa tallied 19 points and 12 rebounds to carry Buffalo to a 94-49 win over Point Park on Monday night.

Jeenathan Williams had 18 points for Buffalo (4-2). Keishawn Brewton added 13 points. Ronaldo Segu had 10 points and seven assists.

Nate Van had 11 points for the NAIA-member Pioneers. Adam Scott added eight rebounds.

