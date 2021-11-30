Alexa
Eads Jr. lifts Appalachian St. over Hartford 69-59

By Associated Press
2021/11/30 10:37
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Eads Jr. had a career-high 20 points as Appalachian State beat Hartford 69-59 on Monday night.

Eads Jr. hit 8 of 10 shots, including 4 of 6 from deep.

Adrian Delph had 12 points for Appalachian State (4-4). Donovan Gregory added 11 points. CJ Huntley had seven rebounds.

Austin Williams had 19 points and six assists for the Hawks (0-6), who have now lost six consecutive games to start the season. Briggs McClain added 14 points and six rebounds. Moses Flowers had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

