ACASIA Accelerates Expansion of Global Businesses into ASEAN with Comprehensive Suite of Connectivity Services and Digital Infrastructure

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 30 November 2021 - ACASIA Communications Sdn Bhd ("ACASIA"), a unique collaboration among seven (7) leading telecommunications ("telco") providers, will accelerate the expansion of global businesses into the ASEAN region, one of the fastest-growing regions in the world, with its comprehensive suite of connectivity services and digital infrastructure.









ACASIA's Chief Executive Officer, Mr M Satya Riayatsyah Syafruddin

Formed in 1995, the shareholders of ACASIA are among the seven leading telcos in the region, namely Telekom Malaysia Berhad ("TM") in Malaysia, Singtel in Singapore, National Telecom in Thailand, Indosat Ooredoo in Indonesia, PLDT in the Philippines, Nex.Us in Brunei and VNPT in Vietnam. These seven players have a proven track record in the telco services provided in the region.

With an established digital infrastructure in the region, ACASIA helps global businesses to expand into ASEAN through a seamless process made possible by the collaborations among its shareholders. ACASIA will serve as a service aggregator for these global business operations that require presence in the region.

ACASIA's Chief Executive Officer, Mr M Satya Riayatsyah Syafruddin, said, "Given the potential in ASEAN as one of the fastest-growing regions in the world, ACASIA serves as a one-stop solution for global businesses to simplify its digital process and transformation. For example, a global business that sets up its operation in Malaysia and looking to expand into the Philippines, would need to set up its digital infrastructure and connectivity in both countries. However, with ACASIA, we help to bridge these processes and simplify the expansion plans into the region."

During the ASEAN Business and Investment Roundtable 2021 on Fintech and Financial Literacy, leaders in the region have affirmed ASEAN as one of the fastest-growing regions despite the COVID-19 crisis. While the region was among the worst hit globally during the pandemic and suffered a supply-chain bottleneck that persists currently, recovery is expected for ASEAN, the fifth-largest economy in the world with a combined GDP of USD3.1 trillion in 2020.

"The growth potential is huge for ACASIA as we tap on the digital transformation that has escalated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our existing infrastructure in the region puts us in a strong position to offer valuable services for global businesses that are expanding into the region," Satya said.

ACASIA's established presence in the region and its fully-equipped infrastructure allows the company to offer a comprehensive suite of connectivity services and digital infrastructure for global businesses. The services offered will help to bridge the gaps in terms of business operations and processes in the different countries in the region.

Other than accelerating the expansion of global businesses into the region, ACASIA also offers ASEAN companies to tap on its digital infrastructure to venture out of their respective local economies.

Through this ecosystem and with their own points-of-presence in most ASEAN countries, ACASIA acts as a single point of contact for all connectivity services within ASEAN, giving power to businesses across the globe who are looking to tap into the Southeast Asian region.

According to Satya, the shared collaborations in the ASEAN region also offers data sovereignty for businesses and governments. ACASIA will ensure data sovereignty by enabling data to reside in countries where data is collected, unless approval is granted.

ACASIA solutions also offer access to private cloud computing infrastructure, which would be vital for organisations that rely on public cloud services for data storage and hosting. Given the increased awareness of the importance of data privacy, this will help the shift into secured private cloud storage and hosting.

"Infrastructure to support data sovereignty is something that is lacking, and with ACASIA, we fill the gap and offer the missing link for the whole ecosystem of digitalisation, especially for businesses and government in the ASEAN region. Our strength as a unit will enable our clients to leverage on these synergies to grow globally in a secure environment amidst a rush into digitalisation," Satya added.

The comprehensive connectivity solutions offered by ACASIA puts the Group in a good position to tap on the huge potential within the global wireless connectivity technology market, which was expected to grow at a 13.0% CAGR to reach USD150.4 billion by 2021.

