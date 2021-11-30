Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwanese investments in Philippines reach US$640 million

Taiwanese investment also generating 40,000 jobs

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/30 11:52
Filipina pop diva Gabbi Garcia rubs elbows with Hsu Peiyung, head of Manila’s Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, at an event last year.&n...

Filipina pop diva Gabbi Garcia rubs elbows with Hsu Peiyung, head of Manila’s Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, at an event last year.&n... (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Total Taiwanese investment in the Philippines has reached US$640 million (NT$17.9 billion), with ever more firms keen to get in on the action in the southern neighbor’s economy as the pandemic eases.

“We look forward to more Taiwanese investors coming to the Philippines when the pandemic is further mitigated,” said Hsu Peiyung (徐佩勇), head of mission at Manila’s Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in a speech at Global Biz, an event aimed at attracting foreign investment to the Southeast Asian country.

Hsu said his office in Manila keeps getting inquiries from Taiwanese firms about investing in the country. He cited initiatives like the Philippine Economic Zone Authority as enhancing the business environment, according to a Manila Bulletin report.

Taiwanese investments have generated around 40,000 jobs in the Philippines with Kinpo Electronics (Philippines), Inc., Acbel Polytech Philippines, Inc., and Tong Hsing Electronics Phils. Inc. being among the most important investors.

In his speech, Hsu said PEZA Director General Charito B. Plaza is doing a great job lowering entry barriers for Taiwanese businesses that register with the Authority.

Hsu also hailed a new move by PEZA to grant foreign investors as well as their dependents and key employees a two-year visa as a big step in the right direction. The new visa scheme, which will kick off at the start of next month, will also lower processing times from one month to 10 days.

“In this regard, we would like to inform you that there have been many positive responses from Taiwanese locators of PEZA to this new measure,” concluded Hsu.
Taiwan-Philippine cooperation
Taiwanese investment
Manila
trade
job creation

RELATED ARTICLES

Legislative Yuan approves Taiwan-Belize Economic Cooperation Agreement
Legislative Yuan approves Taiwan-Belize Economic Cooperation Agreement
2021/11/26 16:56
Taiwan closely monitors US plans for Indo-Pacific economic structure outside CPTPP
Taiwan closely monitors US plans for Indo-Pacific economic structure outside CPTPP
2021/11/25 17:47
Taiwan president condemns Chinese sanctions against Far Eastern Group
Taiwan president condemns Chinese sanctions against Far Eastern Group
2021/11/24 19:29
Malaysian supermarket spotlights Taiwanese halal products
Malaysian supermarket spotlights Taiwanese halal products
2021/11/22 16:21
Joining CPTPP at top of Taiwan’s strategic agenda for 2022
Joining CPTPP at top of Taiwan’s strategic agenda for 2022
2021/11/21 15:16

Updated : 2021-11-30 12:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
Taiwan approves 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17, 3rd dose for adults
Taiwan approves 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17, 3rd dose for adults