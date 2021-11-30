Taiwan thanks Australian leaders for speaking up about Chinese invasion threat

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended its “sincere gratitude” to Australian leaders for speaking out about the increasing military pressure the country faces from China.

Ministry Spokesperson Joanne Ou ( 歐江安) said Monday (Nov. 29) that Australia is “an important friend and like-minded partner of Taiwan in the Indo-Pacific region” following Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton's speech on Friday (Nov. 26) warning about Chinese expansionism.

In the speech, Dutton claimed, “dark clouds” are on the horizon and reminded world leaders not to repeat “the mistakes of the 1930s,” according to a Guardian report. He said the People's Liberation Army is building up and modernizing its forces rapidly and that Beijing views countries throughout the Indo-Pacific as “tributary states.”

Dutton admitted there will be costs for Australia should it fight to defend Taiwan in a future war, but this cost must be weighed against the cost of inaction.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described Dutton’s speech as “spot on,” adding that Australia will “stand up to any form of coercion that occurs” in the region.

MOFA went on to endorse the statements of support, with Ou saying there is “a high level of consensus among Australia, the U.S., Japan, France, and other major democracies” on the vital need for continued peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

“Both Prime Minister Morrison and Defense Minister Dutton’s remarks reiterated the Australian government’s deep concern for security and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the need to guard against the use of Chinese force against Taiwan, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to express its sincere gratitude for this,” Ou said.