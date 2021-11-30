5 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (Nov. 29), marking the 28th intrusion this month.

Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter planes, two Chengdu J-10 fighter jets, and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the planes.

PLAAF aircraft have been spotted in Taiwan’s identification zone every day this month except for on Nov. 3. A total of 164 Chinese military aircraft have been tracked there so far in November.

The 28 intrusions in November so far are the most of any month since the MND started publicly reporting incursions in September 2020. That month and January of this year tied for the previous record with 27 incursions each.

Since September of last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Chinese J-16 fighter plane. (MND photo)



Chinese Y-8 ASW. (MND photo)



Flight paths of Chinese planes on Nov. 29. (MND image)