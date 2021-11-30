Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Rescuers dig hole in blocked tunnel to save hikers in Taiwan

Hikers go off-course from planned route, face hiking ban, fines

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/30 10:59
A rescue team digs a hole in a tunnel blocked by fallen rocks to reach trapped hikers. (Hualien County Fire Department photo)

A rescue team digs a hole in a tunnel blocked by fallen rocks to reach trapped hikers. (Hualien County Fire Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After going off course while hiking in Taroko National Park, a group of hikers found themselves trapped in a mountain, requiring rescuers to dig a hole in a blocked tunnel to save them on Saturday (Nov. 27).

CNA reported that while the four hikers from Kaohsiung applied to climb Qilai Mountain, they climbed over Tianchang Mountain and took the Nenggao Traverse Trail instead. When they failed to return as planned on Thursday (Nov. 25) and did not respond to contact, their families reported them missing.

After communicating with the hikers’ families, the Hualien County Fire Department confirmed that the hikers did not take the route as detailed in their application. The department formed a search and rescue team, and deduced the hikers’ current location by checking their telecommunication records.

The four hikers had reached the west side of the Tianchang Tunnel only to find it blocked by falling rocks, according to CNA. As two of the hikers were too weak to keep traveling, their companions left all food with them and proceeded toward an area with reception to wait for help.

The fire department hired an indigenous hunter from the Dowmung Tribe to lead a team of rescuers into the mountain, digging a hole in the tunnel wide enough to allow a person through to reach the two hikers who were left behind.

As the actual route that the group took did not match what was stated in their hiking plan and application, the Taroko National Park Headquarters told CNA that the hikers will be banned from hiking in national parks for a year. The Hualien Fire Department said the four also violated local hiking regulations, and face fines between NT$10,000 (US$360.35) and NT$50,000.

Rescuers dig hole in blocked tunnel to save hikers in Taiwan
Two hikers are escorted to safety. (Hualien County Fire Department photo)
Taroko National Park
Taroko National Park Headquarters
hiking
hiker
Qilai Mountain
search and rescue

RELATED ARTICLES

Hiker dies after steep fall in eastern Taiwan
Hiker dies after steep fall in eastern Taiwan
2021/11/08 16:12
Video shows explosive rockfall strike motorcycles in eastern Taiwan
Video shows explosive rockfall strike motorcycles in eastern Taiwan
2021/10/19 10:51
Photographer condemned for breathing fire atop Taiwan mountain
Photographer condemned for breathing fire atop Taiwan mountain
2021/10/13 12:25
Tourists trapped in northeastern Taiwan sea cave rescued overnight
Tourists trapped in northeastern Taiwan sea cave rescued overnight
2021/10/11 10:06
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
Hiker reported missing in central Taiwan found dead
2021/09/22 18:21

Updated : 2021-11-30 11:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
Taiwan approves 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17, 3rd dose for adults
Taiwan approves 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17, 3rd dose for adults