Belizean National Assembly members arrive in Taiwan for 2021 Open Parliament Forum. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Valerie Woods, speaker of Belize’s House of Representatives, and National Assembly Deputy Clerk Clarita Pech arrived in Taiwan Tuesday (Nov. 30) to attend the 2021 Open Parliament Forum, which will run from Thursday to Friday (Dec. 2-3).

Woods will deliver a speech during the opening ceremony for the international conference.

The two Belizeans are scheduled to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Legislative Yuan Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) and be given a banquet co-hosted by You, Minister of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), and Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kuang (田中光), according to a MOFA press release. They will also visit the Legislative Yuan, National Palace Museum, and other cultural sites during their stay.

Though this is her first trip to Taiwan as speaker of the House of Representatives, Woods previously visited the nation in 1992 and 2016.

MOFA pointed out that Woods has supported Taiwan’s participation in international organizations on multiple occasions. In May, she and Belize Senate Speaker Carolyn Trench-Sandiford sent a letter to the secretary-general of the World Health Organization voicing Belize’s support for Taiwan’s inclusion in that body's World Health Assembly.

MOFA said Taiwan and Belize have a close friendship, as demonstrated by the long-term bilateral cooperation on infrastructure development, public health and medical care, information and communications, agriculture and fishery, education and rural development, women’s empowerment, and environmental protection. The recent finalization of the Taiwan-Belize Economic Cooperation Agreement will further deepen bilateral cooperation, the ministry added.