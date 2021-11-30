Alexa
AP source: RHP Alex Cobb closes in on contract with Giants

By JANIE McCAULEY , AP Baseball Writer, Associated Press
2021/11/30 09:20
FILE - Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Alex Cobb throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Thursda...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander Alex Cobb is close to finalizing an agreement with the San Francisco Giants, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations said Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Cobb still must pass a physical to complete the deal. A 34-year-old free agent, Cobb would give the reigning NL West champions a key veteran near the front of the rotation after the departure of All-Star righty Kevin Gausman to the Toronto Blue Jays on a $110 million, five-year contract.

Cobb went 8-3 with a 3.76 ERA over 18 starts and 93 1/3 innings for the Los Angeles Angels this year. He struck out 98 batters and walked 33.

San Francisco set a franchise record with 107 wins and edged out the rival, 106-win Dodgers on the final day of the regular season before losing to Los Angeles in a thrilling five-game NL Division Series.

Earlier this month, the Giants declined their $22 million contract option on right-hander Johnny Cueto.

MLB Network first reported Cobb was close to a deal.

Updated : 2021-11-30 11:31 GMT+08:00

