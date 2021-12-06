Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan Futures Exchange adds mini futures to lure young investors

Financial stocks account for 50% of top-20 longest-held stocks among young Taiwanese investors in 2020

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2021/12/06 18:37
TAIFEX Chairman Wu Tzu-hsin (third from left) celebrates listing of mini finance futures on Dec. 6, 2021. 

TAIFEX Chairman Wu Tzu-hsin (third from left) celebrates listing of mini finance futures on Dec. 6, 2021.  (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) announced on Monday (Dec. 6) the listing of small finance-sector futures (ZFF) as major exchanges around the world offer lower-cost tickets for futures investing to lure young investors and boost trading momentum.

The exchange has been dedicated to developing various innovative futures products, and demand for hedging is growing amid COVID-19-related market anxiety and hype. Exchanges profits are surging as micro futures attract more retail investors, including TAIFEX, which saw a record high turnover this year, with 370 million contracts being traded as of early December.

The number represents 27% growth compared to the same period last year in the category of micro futures products in the country.

TAIFEX Chairman Wu Tzu-hsin (吳自心) has high hopes for the new mini finance futures product, citing young Taiwanese investors' growing and significant interest in financial stocks.

A report by Taiwan Depository Clearing shows that financial stocks accounted for 50% of the top 20 longest-held stocks among young investors in the country last year.

The financial sector is second only to the country’s globally critical electronics industry in terms of market capitalization. Complementing TAIFEX’s larger Finance Sector Index Futures (TF) contract and one-fourth its size, the new ZFF contract costs US$15,000 (NT$400,000) at the current index level, the TAIFEX statement read.

As more young players hop on the futures hedging bandwagon, the head of Taiwan's Chinese National Futures Association, Mai I-Yung (糜以雍) advised brokerage houses to disclose generic risk warnings to avoid potential disputes, as they have relatively lower risk tolerance.
TAIFEX
futures
financial stocks

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Futures Exchange targets retail investors with 2nd mini equity index futures rollout
Taiwan Futures Exchange targets retail investors with 2nd mini equity index futures rollout
2021/06/21 20:08
Taiwan futures exchange keeps wary eye on young investors amid stock boom
Taiwan futures exchange keeps wary eye on young investors amid stock boom
2021/01/14 17:52
Taiwan futures trading volume breaks record in 2020
Taiwan futures trading volume breaks record in 2020
2021/01/03 16:52
Taipei court approves dismissal of Tatung chair for abuse of power
Taipei court approves dismissal of Tatung chair for abuse of power
2020/12/17 17:27
Taiwan Futures Exchange to launch FTSE 100 futures contract
Taiwan Futures Exchange to launch FTSE 100 futures contract
2020/11/20 17:43

Updated : 2021-12-06 18:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist
Taiwan's PX Mart to hand out fruit, vegetables, bread with vaccines
Taiwan's PX Mart to hand out fruit, vegetables, bread with vaccines
3-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
3-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China