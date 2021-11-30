Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pizza delivery man dies in eastern Indiana porch collapse

By Associated Press
2021/11/30 07:13
Pizza delivery man dies in eastern Indiana porch collapse

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A pizza delivery driver died after a porch collapsed while he was making a delivery in eastern Indiana, police said.

Connersville Police Department officers Saturday night found that William Fields, 45, of Connersville, had fallen through what appeared to be a collapsed porch. Fields had been pinned by heavy debris and was motionless when officers found him, police said. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.

Fields was working as a delivery driver for Pizza King and was delivering to the address at the time of the collapse, police said.

The death was ruled an accident, police said.

Updated : 2021-11-30 08:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
Taiwan approves 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17, 3rd dose for adults
Taiwan approves 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17, 3rd dose for adults