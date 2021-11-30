Pirates sign Quintana, bring back OF Gamel on 1-year deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed veteran pitcher José Quintana to a one-year contract and avoided arbitration with outfielder Ben Gamel by agreeing to terms on a one-year deal.

The 32-year-old Quintana gives a needed veteran presence to a starting pitching staff that was among the worst in the majors in 2021. Quintana is 83-80 with a 3.84 ERA in 10 seasons with the Chicago White Sox, the Chicago Cubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco.

Quintana split time between the Dodgers and Giants in 2021, going 0-3 with a 6.43 ERA in 29 combined appearances, including 10 starts.

The well-traveled Gamel played well at times for the Pirates in 2021 after Pittsburgh claimed him off waivers from Cleveland in May.

A person with direct knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press the team's deal with Gamel is worth $1.8 million, with an additional $100,000 in performance incentives available if Gamel makes 450 and 550 plate appearances.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the agreement was not formally announced.

Gamel hit .247 with eight home runs and 26 RBIs in 111 games for the Pirates, primarily playing left field. He is the second position player re-signed by Pittsburgh over the last week.

The Pirates agreed to terms with first baseman/outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo on a one-year, $4 million deal last Wednesday.

To make room for Quintana on the 40-man roster, Pittsburgh designated left-hander Steven Brault for assignment.

Brault went 12-18 with a 4.77 ERA while filling a variety of roles for the Pirates. He struggled to stay healthy in 2021 and went winless in seven appearances (three starts) with a 5.86 ERA.

