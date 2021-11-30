Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Steelers place star linebacker T.J. Watt on COVID-19 list

By Associated Press
2021/11/30 05:01
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) battles Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Isaiah Prince (75) as he tries to rush the passer du...

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) battles Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Isaiah Prince (75) as he tries to rush the passer du...

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed star outside linebacker T.J. Watt on the COVID-19 list.

The team made the announcement on Monday, a day after the Steelers were embarrassed 41-10 on the road in Cincinnati.

Watt is the third high-profile member of the Steelers to go on the COVID-19 list in recent weeks. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick went into the COVID-19 protocol earlier this month.

Roethlisberger sat out practice after going onto the list on Oct. 13 and missed a tie with Detroit. He participated virtually the following week and returned to play in a loss at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fitzpatrick did not play against the Chargers after going onto the list on Oct. 15.

Watt's 12 1/2 sacks rank second in the NFL, but he was limited to just two tackles against Cincinnati while dealing with hip and knee injuries suffered against the Lions.

Watt's potential absence is the latest setback for Pittsburgh's reeling defense. Veteran defensive linemen Tyson Alualu and Stephon Tuitt are out with injuries and inside linebacker Robert Spillane left on Sunday with a knee injury and did not return.

The Steelers host AFC North-leading Baltimore (8-3) next Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-11-30 06:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan approves 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17, 3rd dose for adults
Taiwan approves 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17, 3rd dose for adults
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate