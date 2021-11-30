BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2378
|Down
|18
|Dec
|2322
|Down
|18
|Jan
|2378
|Down
|18
|Mar
|2403
|2425
|2372
|2378
|Down
|18
|May
|2429
|2443
|2393
|2397
|Down
|20
|Jul
|2436
|2450
|2400
|2405
|Down
|21
|Sep
|2441
|2456
|2408
|2412
|Down
|20
|Dec
|2444
|2454
|2409
|2413
|Down
|18
|Mar
|2439
|2450
|2407
|2411
|Down
|19
|May
|2420
|2420
|2408
|2408
|Down
|18
|Jul
|2412
|2415
|2406
|2406
|Down
|19
|Sep
|2410
|2415
|2404
|2404
|Down
|18