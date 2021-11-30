BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Dec 2378 Down 18 Dec 2322 Down 18 Jan 2378 Down 18 Mar 2403 2425 2372 2378 Down 18 May 2429 2443 2393 2397 Down 20 Jul 2436 2450 2400 2405 Down 21 Sep 2441 2456 2408 2412 Down 20 Dec 2444 2454 2409 2413 Down 18 Mar 2439 2450 2407 2411 Down 19 May 2420 2420 2408 2408 Down 18 Jul 2412 2415 2406 2406 Down 19 Sep 2410 2415 2404 2404 Down 18