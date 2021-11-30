Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/11/30 04:19
BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2378 Down 18
Dec 2322 Down 18
Jan 2378 Down 18
Mar 2403 2425 2372 2378 Down 18
May 2429 2443 2393 2397 Down 20
Jul 2436 2450 2400 2405 Down 21
Sep 2441 2456 2408 2412 Down 20
Dec 2444 2454 2409 2413 Down 18
Mar 2439 2450 2407 2411 Down 19
May 2420 2420 2408 2408 Down 18
Jul 2412 2415 2406 2406 Down 19
Sep 2410 2415 2404 2404 Down 18