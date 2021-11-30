New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|233.00
|Down 9.95
|Dec
|241.20
|246.65
|231.50
|233.85 Down 10.00
|Jan
|233.00
|Down 9.95
|Mar
|241.05
|246.90
|229.65
|233.00
|Down 9.95
|May
|239.50
|246.00
|228.95
|232.30
|Down 9.85
|Jul
|239.05
|245.00
|228.25
|231.60
|Down 9.75
|Sep
|237.85
|244.00
|227.55
|230.85
|Down 9.65
|Dec
|239.10
|244.00
|227.75
|231.05
|Down 9.50
|Mar
|238.05
|244.15
|230.25
|231.35
|Down 9.45
|May
|238.00
|242.10
|230.30
|231.35
|Down 9.50
|Jul
|237.90
|242.05
|230.20
|231.30
|Down 9.55
|Sep
|238.00
|240.70
|228.30
|231.35
|Down 9.65
|Dec
|238.30
|241.00
|228.70
|231.70
|Down 9.70
|Mar
|237.85
|237.85
|228.40
|231.35
|Down 9.80
|May
|228.45
|231.40
|228.45
|231.40
|Down 9.80
|Jul
|242.10
|242.10
|228.80
|231.60
|Down 9.60
|Sep
|228.30
|230.95
|228.30
|230.95
|Down 9.55