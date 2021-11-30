Alexa
BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/11/30 04:19
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 233.00 Down 9.95
Dec 241.20 246.65 231.50 233.85 Down 10.00
Jan 233.00 Down 9.95
Mar 241.05 246.90 229.65 233.00 Down 9.95
May 239.50 246.00 228.95 232.30 Down 9.85
Jul 239.05 245.00 228.25 231.60 Down 9.75
Sep 237.85 244.00 227.55 230.85 Down 9.65
Dec 239.10 244.00 227.75 231.05 Down 9.50
Mar 238.05 244.15 230.25 231.35 Down 9.45
May 238.00 242.10 230.30 231.35 Down 9.50
Jul 237.90 242.05 230.20 231.30 Down 9.55
Sep 238.00 240.70 228.30 231.35 Down 9.65
Dec 238.30 241.00 228.70 231.70 Down 9.70
Mar 237.85 237.85 228.40 231.35 Down 9.80
May 228.45 231.40 228.45 231.40 Down 9.80
Jul 242.10 242.10 228.80 231.60 Down 9.60
Sep 228.30 230.95 228.30 230.95 Down 9.55