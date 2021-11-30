Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Former Alabama track star, Olympian killed in shootout

By Associated Press
2021/11/30 02:29
Former Alabama track star, Olympian killed in shootout

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — A former University of Alabama track star and Olympian was killed in a shootout with another man, authorities say.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified Emmit King and Willie Albert Wells as the two men who died after exchanging gunfire in Bessemer on Sunday, AL.com reported.

King, 62, was a sprinter and a member of the U.S. relay team for the Summer Olympics in 1984 and 1988, but he didn’t compete.

He ran for Jefferson State Community College and for the University of Alabama, where he became the 1983 NCAA national champion in the 100 meters. That same year, he won the bronze in the 100 meters at the first World Championships.

Authorities said King and Wells, 60, knew each other and were arguing outside a house Sunday afternoon when they both pulled out guns and fired. Wells was pronounced dead at the scene, and King died later at a hospital.

Updated : 2021-11-30 04:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan approves 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17, 3rd dose for adults
Taiwan approves 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17, 3rd dose for adults
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant