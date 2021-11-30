MATCHDAY: Newcastle looks for first win in 14th EPL game

Newcastle's Jamaal Lascelles, left, duels for the ball with Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsena... Newcastle's Jamaal Lascelles, left, duels for the ball with Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates stadium in London, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:

ENGLAND

Three of the bottom four in the Premier League are in action at the start of a midweek round of games. Among them is Newcastle, which is in last place and will look for its first win in a home match against next-to-last Norwich. Newcastle, which recently came under Saudi Arabia ownership, has six points from 13 games. Leeds, which is just outside the relegation zone in fourth-to-last place, hosts Crystal Palace in the other game.

ITALY

Juventus is struggling on and off the pitch and Massimiliano Allegri’s side is desperate for a win. Juventus was roundly jeered by its fans as it lost at home to Atalanta 1-0 at the weekend. That came four days after losing at Chelsea 4-0 in the Champions League. Next up is a must-win game at bottom-placed Salernitana. Atalanta can move level with third-placed Inter if it beats relegation-threatened Venezia. Fiorentina is in fifth place but has had a mixed set of results recently. It hosts lowly Sampdoria, and struggling Cagliari travels to Hellas Verona.

