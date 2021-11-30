Alexa
PSG star Neymar out for up to 8 weeks with sprained ankle

By Associated Press
2021/11/30 00:28
PSG's Neymar is carried off the pitch by medical staff on a stretcher after an injury during the French League One soccer between Saint-Etienne and Pa...
PSG's Neymar looks on during the French League One soccer between Saint-Etienne and Paris Saint Germain, in Saint-Etienne, central France, Sunday, Nov...

PSG's Neymar is carried off the pitch by medical staff on a stretcher after an injury during the French League One soccer between Saint-Etienne and Pa...

PSG's Neymar looks on during the French League One soccer between Saint-Etienne and Paris Saint Germain, in Saint-Etienne, central France, Sunday, Nov...

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar will be out for up to eight weeks with a sprained left ankle.

Neymar was taken off on a stretcher during the French league leader's 3-1 win at Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

He also tore ligaments in his ankle, PSG said in a statement on Monday.

It is the latest in a long list of injuries.

Neymar was stretchered off last December with a left ankle injury.

Since joining PSG in 2017 for a world record 222 million euros ($250 million), he has also had rib, groin and adductor injuries as well as breaking his right foot in February 2018.

2021-11-30

