All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Toronto 23 16 6 1 33 66 49 9-3-1 7-3-0 6-1-0 Florida 21 14 4 3 31 77 56 11-1-0 3-3-3 3-0-2 Tampa Bay 20 12 5 3 27 64 56 7-3-2 5-2-1 3-2-1 Detroit 22 10 9 3 23 61 71 7-2-2 3-7-1 3-4-2 Boston 18 11 7 0 22 56 51 7-3-0 4-4-0 6-2-0 Buffalo 21 8 10 3 19 60 70 6-5-1 2-5-2 3-3-2 Montreal 23 6 15 2 14 54 83 4-6-1 2-9-1 2-4-1 Ottawa 19 4 14 1 9 46 73 3-7-0 1-7-1 1-3-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 22 14 3 5 33 78 52 7-1-3 7-2-2 5-1-0 Carolina 20 15 4 1 31 66 43 6-2-0 9-2-1 3-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 20 13 4 3 29 60 54 5-1-1 8-3-2 4-1-0 Columbus 19 12 7 0 24 67 59 8-3-0 4-4-0 2-4-0 Pittsburgh 21 10 7 4 24 62 59 5-5-2 5-2-2 2-2-0 New Jersey 19 9 6 4 22 57 58 6-3-2 3-3-2 3-1-2 Philadelphia 20 8 8 4 20 49 61 4-4-2 4-4-2 2-2-1 N.Y. Islanders 17 5 10 2 12 32 52 0-4-0 5-6-2 0-4-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Minnesota 21 14 6 1 29 78 64 7-2-0 7-4-1 4-2-0 St. Louis 21 11 7 3 25 71 59 6-3-1 5-4-2 4-3-2 Winnipeg 21 10 7 4 24 60 60 7-2-1 3-5-3 3-1-2 Colorado 18 11 6 1 23 73 56 7-2-1 4-4-0 4-2-0 Nashville 21 11 9 1 23 58 63 6-4-0 5-5-1 4-2-1 Dallas 19 10 7 2 22 53 55 6-2-1 4-5-1 3-2-1 Chicago 21 7 12 2 16 45 67 5-5-1 2-7-1 3-3-0 Arizona 21 4 15 2 10 39 77 2-6-1 2-9-1 1-5-0

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Edmonton 20 15 5 0 30 77 59 8-1-0 7-4-0 7-0-0 Calgary 21 12 4 5 29 70 42 3-2-3 9-2-2 0-2-1 Anaheim 22 11 8 3 25 70 61 8-4-1 3-4-2 4-1-1 Vegas 21 12 9 0 24 66 64 7-5-0 5-4-0 4-3-0 San Jose 21 11 9 1 23 55 58 5-4-1 6-5-0 1-0-0 Los Angeles 20 9 8 3 21 53 54 6-5-1 3-3-2 1-0-0 Seattle 21 7 13 1 15 58 73 5-6-0 2-7-1 0-5-0 Vancouver 22 6 14 2 14 51 73 3-6-1 3-8-1 1-3-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Washington 4, Carolina 2

Minnesota 4, Tampa Bay 2

San Jose 2, Chicago 0

New Jersey 5, Philadelphia 2

Boston 3, Vancouver 2

Toronto 5, Anaheim 1

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, ppd

Monday's Games

Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, ppd

San Jose at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.