|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Chelsea
|13
|9
|3
|1
|31
|5
|30
|Man City
|13
|9
|2
|2
|27
|7
|29
|Liverpool
|13
|8
|4
|1
|39
|11
|28
|West Ham
|13
|7
|2
|4
|24
|16
|23
|Arsenal
|13
|7
|2
|4
|15
|17
|23
|Wolverhampton
|13
|6
|2
|5
|12
|12
|20
|Tottenham
|12
|6
|1
|5
|11
|17
|19
|Man United
|13
|5
|3
|5
|21
|22
|18
|Brighton
|13
|4
|6
|3
|12
|14
|18
|Leicester
|13
|5
|3
|5
|20
|23
|18
|Crystal Palace
|13
|3
|7
|3
|19
|19
|16
|Brentford
|13
|4
|4
|5
|17
|17
|16
|Aston Villa
|13
|5
|1
|7
|18
|21
|16
|Everton
|13
|4
|3
|6
|16
|20
|15
|Southampton
|13
|3
|5
|5
|11
|18
|14
|Watford
|13
|4
|1
|8
|18
|24
|13
|Leeds
|13
|2
|6
|5
|12
|20
|12
|Burnley
|12
|1
|6
|5
|14
|20
|9
|Norwich
|13
|2
|3
|8
|7
|27
|9
|Newcastle
|13
|0
|6
|7
|15
|29
|6
___
Man City 3, Everton 0
Tottenham 2, Leeds 1
Arsenal 2, Newcastle 0
Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 2
Liverpool 4, Southampton 0
Norwich 0, Wolverhampton 0
Brighton 0, Leeds 0
Brentford 1, Everton 0
Burnley vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m. ppd
Leicester 4, Watford 2
Man City 2, West Ham 1
Chelsea 1, Man United 1
Newcastle vs. Norwich, 2:30 p.m.
Leeds vs. Crystal Palace, 3:15 p.m.
Watford vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m.
West Ham vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Burnley, 2:30 p.m.
Southampton vs. Leicester, 2:30 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Man City, 3:15 p.m.
Everton vs. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Brentford, 2:30 p.m.
Man United vs. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m.
West Ham vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Leeds vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Norwich, 9 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Leicester, 11:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Brentford vs. Watford, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|20
|13
|4
|3
|49
|16
|43
|Bournemouth
|20
|12
|6
|2
|36
|16
|42
|West Brom
|20
|9
|7
|4
|27
|16
|34
|Blackburn
|20
|9
|6
|5
|34
|27
|33
|Coventry
|20
|9
|6
|5
|27
|23
|33
|QPR
|19
|9
|5
|5
|31
|24
|32
|Stoke
|20
|9
|4
|7
|24
|21
|31
|Huddersfield
|20
|8
|4
|8
|23
|23
|28
|Swansea
|20
|7
|6
|7
|25
|26
|27
|Millwall
|20
|6
|9
|5
|20
|21
|27
|Blackpool
|20
|7
|6
|7
|20
|22
|27
|Middlesbrough
|20
|7
|5
|8
|23
|23
|26
|Sheffield United
|20
|7
|5
|8
|25
|26
|26
|Birmingham
|20
|7
|5
|8
|19
|21
|26
|Luton Town
|20
|6
|7
|7
|27
|26
|25
|Nottingham Forest
|20
|6
|7
|7
|24
|23
|25
|Preston
|20
|6
|7
|7
|22
|26
|25
|Bristol City
|20
|6
|5
|9
|21
|30
|23
|Hull
|20
|6
|3
|11
|16
|23
|21
|Cardiff
|20
|6
|3
|11
|21
|34
|21
|Reading
|20
|8
|2
|10
|26
|32
|20
|Peterborough
|20
|4
|4
|12
|17
|38
|16
|Barnsley
|20
|2
|6
|12
|13
|31
|12
|Derby
|19
|4
|10
|5
|16
|18
|1
___
Derby 3, Bournemouth 2
Blackpool 0, West Brom 0
Coventry 0, Birmingham 0
Middlesbrough 1, Preston 2
Nottingham Forest 0, Luton Town 0
Reading 0, Sheffield United 1
Fulham 0, Derby 0
Barnsley 0, Swansea 2
Blackburn 4, Peterborough 0
Bristol City 1, Stoke 0
Cardiff 0, Hull 1
Millwall 1, Bournemouth 1
QPR 1, Huddersfield 0
West Brom 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Preston 1, Fulham 1
Birmingham 1, Blackpool 0
Bournemouth 2, Coventry 2
Huddersfield 1, Middlesbrough 2
Hull 2, Millwall 1
Luton Town 1, Cardiff 2
Peterborough 0, Barnsley 0
Stoke 0, Blackburn 1
Swansea 2, Reading 3
Sheffield United 2, Bristol City 0
Derby vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. West Brom, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Stoke, 9:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rotherham
|19
|11
|5
|3
|34
|13
|38
|Wigan
|18
|12
|2
|4
|34
|16
|38
|Wycombe
|20
|11
|5
|4
|32
|23
|38
|Plymouth
|20
|10
|6
|4
|33
|22
|36
|Sunderland
|18
|11
|2
|5
|30
|23
|35
|Milton Keynes Dons
|19
|10
|4
|5
|37
|24
|34
|Sheffield Wednesday
|20
|8
|9
|3
|28
|21
|33
|Oxford United
|18
|9
|5
|4
|29
|18
|32
|Portsmouth
|20
|9
|5
|6
|26
|22
|32
|Burton Albion
|20
|8
|4
|8
|22
|23
|28
|Ipswich
|20
|7
|6
|7
|36
|30
|27
|Cheltenham
|19
|7
|6
|6
|26
|30
|27
|Bolton
|20
|7
|5
|8
|29
|29
|26
|Accrington Stanley
|19
|7
|3
|9
|23
|36
|24
|Charlton
|20
|6
|5
|9
|26
|27
|23
|Cambridge United
|20
|5
|8
|7
|27
|35
|23
|AFC Wimbledon
|18
|5
|6
|7
|26
|30
|21
|Lincoln
|19
|5
|6
|8
|20
|24
|21
|Shrewsbury
|19
|5
|4
|10
|18
|25
|19
|Morecambe
|19
|5
|4
|10
|29
|37
|19
|Gillingham
|20
|3
|8
|9
|16
|27
|17
|Fleetwood Town
|18
|3
|6
|9
|30
|34
|15
|Doncaster
|19
|3
|4
|12
|11
|34
|13
|Crewe
|20
|2
|6
|12
|17
|36
|12
___
AFC Wimbledon 3, Crewe 2
Burton Albion 4, Accrington Stanley 0
Cambridge United 2, Wigan 2
Gillingham 0, Cheltenham 2
Ipswich 0, Rotherham 2
Lincoln 0, Portsmouth 3
Morecambe 2, Charlton 2
Oxford United 3, Fleetwood Town 1
Plymouth 0, Wycombe 3
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Shrewsbury 1, Sunderland 1
Bolton 3, Doncaster 0
AFC Wimbledon 2, Fleetwood Town 2
Bolton 2, Cheltenham 2
Burton Albion 2, Doncaster 0
Cambridge United 1, Sunderland 2
Gillingham 0, Portsmouth 1
Morecambe 0, Milton Keynes Dons 4
Oxford United 0, Rotherham 0
Plymouth 1, Wigan 2
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Wycombe 2
Shrewsbury 1, Charlton 0
Lincoln 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Ipswich 2, Crewe 1
Accrington Stanley vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|18
|12
|4
|2
|34
|14
|40
|Northampton
|19
|10
|4
|5
|25
|15
|34
|Exeter
|19
|8
|9
|2
|31
|21
|33
|Swindon
|18
|9
|6
|3
|28
|18
|33
|Port Vale
|19
|9
|5
|5
|32
|20
|32
|Sutton United
|19
|10
|2
|7
|28
|22
|32
|Harrogate Town
|19
|8
|6
|5
|33
|24
|30
|Leyton Orient
|19
|6
|10
|3
|32
|17
|28
|Newport County
|19
|7
|7
|5
|30
|23
|28
|Tranmere
|18
|7
|5
|6
|15
|14
|26
|Salford
|19
|6
|6
|7
|22
|19
|24
|Bradford
|19
|5
|9
|5
|25
|23
|24
|Rochdale
|19
|5
|9
|5
|24
|24
|24
|Walsall
|19
|6
|6
|7
|21
|23
|24
|Mansfield Town
|19
|6
|5
|8
|21
|25
|23
|Bristol Rovers
|19
|6
|5
|8
|22
|29
|23
|Hartlepool
|19
|7
|2
|10
|20
|30
|23
|Colchester
|18
|5
|6
|7
|16
|22
|21
|Crawley Town
|18
|6
|3
|9
|20
|28
|21
|Barrow
|19
|4
|7
|8
|20
|24
|19
|Stevenage
|18
|4
|6
|8
|15
|30
|18
|Carlisle
|19
|3
|7
|9
|13
|28
|16
|Oldham
|19
|4
|3
|12
|16
|30
|15
|Scunthorpe
|19
|2
|8
|9
|15
|35
|14
___
Carlisle 0, Harrogate Town 2
Colchester 3, Exeter 1
Crawley Town 1, Newport County 1
Forest Green 2, Barrow 0
Northampton 2, Oldham 1
Port Vale 0, Walsall 1
Rochdale 2, Stevenage 2
Salford 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Scunthorpe 1, Leyton Orient 1
Sutton United 2, Mansfield Town 0
Tranmere 2, Bradford 1
Swindon 3, Hartlepool 1
Colchester 1, Newport County 1
Carlisle 1, Walsall 0
Crawley Town 1, Mansfield Town 2
Forest Green 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Northampton 1, Leyton Orient 0
Rochdale 1, Exeter 1
Salford 2, Oldham 0
Scunthorpe 1, Bradford 1
Sutton United 1, Barrow 0
Swindon 1, Harrogate Town 1
Tranmere vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m. ppd
Port Vale 2, Hartlepool 0
Bristol Rovers vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.