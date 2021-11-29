All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 19 14 3 2 0 30 67 48 Hartford 18 12 4 2 0 26 61 45 Providence 17 8 5 3 1 20 46 46 Hershey 17 8 6 2 1 19 48 58 WB/Scranton 18 8 8 0 2 18 39 56 Charlotte 19 8 9 2 0 18 56 57 Bridgeport 20 6 11 1 2 15 50 64 Lehigh Valley 18 3 10 4 1 11 41 60

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 16 15 1 0 0 30 62 30 Cleveland 17 9 3 2 3 23 53 50 Rochester 17 11 6 0 0 22 69 58 Toronto 16 9 5 1 1 20 52 54 Belleville 17 9 8 0 0 18 56 53 Laval 17 7 9 1 0 15 56 64 Syracuse 17 6 8 2 1 15 46 54

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 17 11 4 1 1 24 54 44 Manitoba 18 11 6 1 0 23 60 47 Iowa 15 9 5 1 0 19 54 40 Grand Rapids 17 7 7 2 1 17 49 55 Rockford 15 6 7 1 1 14 40 54 Texas 16 6 8 1 1 14 47 52 Milwaukee 17 5 11 1 0 11 47 62

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 15 11 2 2 0 24 50 38 Ontario 14 11 2 0 1 23 59 41 Henderson 16 8 6 1 1 18 47 48 San Diego 15 8 6 1 0 17 45 45 Colorado 17 7 7 1 2 17 53 55 Tucson 14 7 6 1 0 15 40 45 Bakersfield 14 6 6 1 1 14 39 43 Abbotsford 13 4 6 2 1 11 36 39 San Jose 14 5 8 1 0 11 38 55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Manitoba 5, Texas 3

Utica 5, Charlotte 2

Chicago 3, Grand Rapids 1

Henderson 6, Iowa 5

Rockford 2, Milwaukee 1

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, ppd

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.