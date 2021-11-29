Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/29 23:09
SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 14 13 1 0 0 26 56 28
Quad City 15 11 2 1 1 24 57 31
Knoxville 14 11 2 0 1 23 53 25
Fayetteville 14 10 4 0 0 20 48 34
Evansville 15 9 6 0 0 18 39 35
Pensacola 12 6 4 2 0 14 39 37
Peoria 10 5 3 0 2 12 23 17
Roanoke 11 4 4 1 2 11 31 31
Birmingham 15 2 9 4 0 8 36 65
Vermilion County 12 1 10 1 0 3 18 56
Macon 14 1 12 0 1 3 22 63

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2021-11-30 00:50 GMT+08:00

