Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/11/29 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, November 29, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;A thundershower;31;25;S;12;81%;85%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Nice with sunshine;28;21;Mostly sunny;28;21;NE;10;57%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;19;10;Partly sunny, mild;21;11;SW;8;56%;8%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Warmer;16;13;A shower;16;9;SSE;12;66%;82%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;7;4;A couple of showers;10;8;SW;24;90%;97%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-11;-12;A bit of snow;-5;-8;SSW;15;71%;93%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy;19;8;Sunny and mild;20;10;SSE;10;39%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, cold;-9;-14;Partly sunny;-9;-17;S;11;89%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and less humid;28;16;Sunny and nice;30;18;SE;12;49%;1%;13

Athens, Greece;Showers;20;14;A passing shower;15;7;WNW;19;59%;96%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Clearing;22;16;Clearing;24;17;W;13;61%;67%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;26;12;High clouds;25;13;S;11;52%;0%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;28;23;Downpours;26;23;WSW;7;88%;100%;2

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;25;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;25;20;E;14;79%;66%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;32;26;Mostly cloudy;28;25;NE;12;53%;44%;2

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;14;5;A shower or two;12;5;NW;8;75%;81%;1

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;7;-1;Sunny and breezy;6;-5;WNW;24;25%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy and cooler;7;1;Sunshine and chilly;5;2;SW;13;52%;31%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;3;1;A couple of showers;6;2;WNW;23;78%;88%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;20;9;A passing shower;21;8;ESE;8;65%;85%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;20;NW;14;77%;80%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;3;0;A shower in the p.m.;4;3;WNW;23;71%;93%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;5;2;A couple of showers;9;8;SW;22;96%;97%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and cooler;11;2;Cooler;7;1;W;15;66%;36%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Colder;4;0;Variable cloudiness;5;2;W;13;55%;89%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning sunny;25;12;Sunshine, pleasant;27;14;E;11;52%;3%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sunshine;29;19;A little a.m. rain;27;19;NNE;8;47%;83%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;15;6;Periods of rain;16;2;W;22;72%;97%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Very warm;33;20;Increasing clouds;29;17;NNW;13;27%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;22;15;Partly sunny;21;14;SSE;12;71%;2%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A touch of rain;30;21;A passing shower;30;20;E;6;52%;81%;6

Chennai, India;Showers;28;25;Showers around;29;24;ESE;10;85%;96%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;4;2;Mostly sunny, milder;6;-1;NW;14;67%;1%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;28;23;A shower and t-storm;29;23;SE;8;81%;74%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-2;A couple of showers;4;-1;SW;13;92%;89%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy;28;23;Breezy;28;24;N;23;60%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;21;8;Sunshine;22;11;SSW;12;50%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy, humid;29;24;Showers around;32;24;ENE;15;75%;75%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;25;13;Hazy sunshine;25;14;NW;9;58%;0%;2

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;21;4;Mostly sunny;15;5;SSW;9;36%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;29;15;Hazy sun;29;16;NNW;8;58%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A heavy thunderstorm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSW;6;73%;87%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;9;8;Rain and drizzle;11;5;WNW;25;91%;95%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, mild;17;6;Decreasing clouds;18;5;NNE;8;26%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, breezy;17;11;Mostly sunny;17;10;WNW;13;62%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;27;19;Clouds and sun, nice;24;15;NE;16;54%;6%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;30;15;Mostly sunny;30;16;ENE;11;29%;0%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;25;20;Nice with some sun;25;17;E;15;59%;5%;3

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow, cold;-5;-7;Snow showers, cold;-6;-9;NNW;24;75%;92%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Rain and a t-storm;29;25;Afternoon rain;30;23;NNW;12;80%;98%;4

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine;27;18;Sunshine;27;12;NNE;15;49%;0%;4

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;28;22;A couple of showers;29;22;ENE;21;64%;89%;2

Hyderabad, India;An afternoon shower;26;21;Clouds and sun, nice;29;19;E;9;54%;42%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;22;8;Hazy sunshine;22;8;NE;8;46%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Windy;20;13;Cooler with rain;13;3;NW;22;72%;99%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;E;10;80%;98%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;34;25;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;NNW;10;57%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;27;15;A shower and t-storm;27;15;NNE;15;64%;93%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;14;1;Sunny and pleasant;17;0;WNW;7;27%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy this morning;32;19;Breezy in the a.m.;32;18;NE;21;24%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;20;8;Clouds and sun;21;8;SE;6;58%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;37;23;Sunny and very warm;36;22;N;18;25%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy, mild;11;2;Colder;4;0;SW;24;60%;30%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Periods of sun;32;24;Partly sunny;31;24;N;9;57%;27%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;24;A t-storm around;32;23;NW;8;69%;97%;9

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sun;28;18;Hazy sunshine;29;18;N;10;55%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in places;32;25;A t-storm around;32;24;NNE;7;71%;82%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Brief p.m. showers;13;4;Cloudy;14;4;ENE;13;63%;55%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;29;25;A morning shower;32;25;SSW;9;71%;57%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;20;17;Sun and clouds;20;18;SSE;13;76%;22%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and clouds;16;8;Partly sunny;15;7;NE;7;82%;18%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, chilly;4;3;Milder;11;8;SW;19;85%;85%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;27;12;Sunny and very warm;27;15;NE;6;45%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;30;26;Nice with some sun;30;26;W;12;71%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Very windy;14;1;Mostly sunny;12;0;WSW;4;70%;18%;2

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;31;27;A p.m. t-storm;30;27;WSW;20;72%;92%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;A morning t-storm;31;25;ENE;7;77%;97%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;32;25;Some brightening;32;25;ESE;6;65%;66%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Brilliant sunshine;29;15;Sunny and very warm;30;17;NE;14;38%;1%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;21;7;More sun than clouds;22;7;NNE;9;46%;7%;5

Miami, United States;Turning sunny, nice;23;17;Mostly sunny;23;20;NE;12;55%;4%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;5;-4;Snow showers;-2;-5;WSW;25;83%;94%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;31;25;Sunshine;34;25;ENE;17;58%;4%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A couple of showers;21;17;Nice with sunshine;22;14;ESE;17;59%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;-1;-6;Mostly cloudy;0;-2;S;1;68%;88%;1

Moscow, Russia;Dull and dreary;4;3;Winds subsiding;6;-3;WSW;27;88%;96%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;26;Mostly cloudy;32;24;N;12;45%;97%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;23;16;A t-storm around;25;16;NE;22;65%;94%;11

New York, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;6;0;Mostly cloudy;5;2;W;13;54%;26%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;High clouds and warm;25;15;Some sun, pleasant;25;15;W;16;69%;1%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;-9;-11;Remaining cloudy;-6;-15;SSW;16;79%;0%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;15;5;An afternoon shower;20;9;SW;10;55%;100%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, cold;-6;-8;P.M. snow showers;-4;-13;NW;6;84%;52%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;-1;-9;Afternoon flurries;0;-4;SSW;23;72%;87%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;A stray t-shower;30;25;ENE;13;73%;97%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers around;30;24;A shower and t-storm;29;24;NW;9;86%;95%;2

Paramaribo, Suriname;A thunderstorm;29;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;E;9;83%;91%;7

Paris, France;Partly sunny, chilly;6;2;Cloudy;9;8;SW;18;65%;66%;0

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;25;15;Breezy in the p.m.;22;15;S;22;47%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;24;A heavy thunderstorm;29;23;NE;10;83%;97%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNE;17;77%;80%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;20;High clouds;33;20;SE;8;57%;44%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A snow shower;2;0;Windy;4;3;W;33;73%;97%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;A p.m. shower or two;13;7;Morning rain, cooler;8;-5;NW;15;76%;70%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;12;Cloudy, rain;18;11;E;12;73%;99%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;17;9;Sunshine;18;7;E;6;83%;7%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;32;25;A shower in the a.m.;32;25;ENE;13;62%;67%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Afternoon snow;1;-1;Snow and sleet;-1;-5;NNW;13;76%;64%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow;0;-2;Winds subsiding;0;-2;NW;25;76%;72%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;22;W;9;81%;98%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;Plenty of sunshine;28;14;ENE;10;21%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly cloudy;10;1;Mostly sunny, cool;11;3;SE;5;58%;13%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-5;-6;A bit of p.m. snow;-2;-6;NW;16;91%;97%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;19;9;Mostly sunny;17;12;NE;8;74%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray a.m. t-storm;24;19;A t-storm or two;23;18;ENE;14;82%;97%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A p.m. shower or two;30;24;A stray shower;30;25;ENE;14;72%;81%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;Sunny and pleasant;24;17;N;12;72%;16%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;21;6;Plenty of sunshine;19;4;NE;10;32%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;28;11;Sunshine and nice;24;10;SSW;10;39%;9%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun, nice;31;22;An afternoon shower;31;23;N;13;70%;47%;2

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;15;6;Partly sunny;15;5;NNE;5;65%;6%;2

Seattle, United States;A shower in the a.m.;13;10;A touch of rain;11;11;SSW;16;82%;98%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;13;3;Rain tapering off;12;-3;WNW;13;76%;98%;0

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;18;9;Partly sunny, cooler;13;4;NNW;26;54%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Rather cloudy, warm;34;26;Rather cloudy;32;25;SSW;14;66%;38%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler with rain;10;0;Breezy and colder;1;-6;SW;25;71%;27%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Periods of sun;31;24;A shower or two;30;25;E;15;70%;92%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, cold;-2;-6;Cold with low clouds;-5;-8;NW;11;81%;13%;0

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;22;18;Mostly cloudy;21;20;NE;14;80%;70%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;28;21;Morning showers;23;15;NE;11;73%;93%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow;0;-4;Cold with a flurry;-4;-5;NNW;18;82%;70%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;15;4;Clearing;15;5;NE;6;46%;1%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;19;6;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;7;NE;6;66%;28%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;16;7;Sunshine, pleasant;16;9;ESE;7;34%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, warm;30;20;Clouding up, warm;28;17;WNW;11;48%;26%;2

Tirana, Albania;Rain and a t-storm;12;6;Showers of rain/snow;10;1;ESE;6;59%;89%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;12;5;Warmer;18;15;S;16;67%;100%;2

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;3;-1;Snow;4;0;WSW;27;78%;67%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Windy;18;13;Partly sunny;18;11;WSW;17;55%;28%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasingly windy;13;9;Partial sunshine;16;8;WSW;17;63%;10%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;-8;-24;Plenty of sunshine;-9;-25;E;6;77%;12%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy and mild;11;9;Rain, some heavy;11;10;SSE;10;74%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Breezy this morning;3;2;A shower in the p.m.;5;4;WNW;25;55%;94%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with some sun;31;17;Mostly cloudy, warm;31;17;E;11;41%;8%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;A wintry mix;2;-5;Snow at times;-2;-9;WSW;20;83%;90%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-1;A snow shower;1;-1;WNW;23;88%;96%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with some sun;20;17;A couple of showers;19;15;S;20;86%;92%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Sun and clouds;33;22;High clouds;32;23;N;9;57%;2%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, mild;12;0;Mostly cloudy, mild;12;3;NNE;3;72%;2%;1

Updated : 2021-11-29 21:45 GMT+08:00

