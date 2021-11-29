Over half of vehicles involved in overtaking collisions in Taiwan installed with ADAS

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over half of vehicles involved in overtaking collisions on Taiwan’s freeways in the first 10 months of this year had been installed with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), according to Freeway Bureau statistics.

The bureau’s Traffic Management Division chief Chuo Ming-chun (卓明君) said that over a half of the vehicles involved in the accidents had been installed with Level 1 and Level 2 ADAS, which includes the functions of lane departure warning, cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and blind spot monitoring, CNA reported.

According to Chuo, even though it cannot be clearly determined that the ADAS was linked to any of the traffic accidents, some drivers involved in the collisions admitted that they happened after using the ADAS.

He reminded drivers to pay attention to the traffic conditions while driving on the freeway and not overly rely on the ADAS, the report said.

The behavior of some drivers taking their hands off the steering wheel when relying on the ADAS is considered dangerous and can be punished by a fine between NT$6,000 (US$218) and NT$24,000, Chuo added.