Sri Lanka opts to bat in second test vs. West Indies

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka has won the toss and elected to bat in the rain-delayed second test match against the West Indies at Galle International Stadium on Monday.

One full session and two hours in the second session were lost because of rain.

Sri Lanka won the first test at the same venue by 187 runs and the West Indies must win to draw the two-match series.

Sri Lanka dropped fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera and called batsman Charith Asalanka for his first test match on his home ground.

The hosts have a strong spin bowling combination in Lasith Embuldeniya, Ramesh Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama.

The West Indies made two changes to their team from the first match calling up fast bowler Kemar Roach for Shannon Gabriel and including left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul for off spinner Rakheem Cornwall.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando,, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Ramesh Mendis, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Praveen Jayawickrama.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Shai Hope, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua da Silva , Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Veerasammy Permaul, Jomel Warrican.

