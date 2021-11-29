Alexa
Needing a break: Snooker player falls asleep during match

By Associated Press
2021/11/29 18:51
YORK, England (AP) — Still feeling the effects of the coronavirus, a top snooker player fell asleep in the middle of his match in one of the most prestigious events in the sport.

“My head went down and I woke up and I didn’t have a clue where I was,” Mark Williams said after his loss to Anthony Hamilton in the UK Championship late Sunday.

Williams, a three-time world champion and one of snooker's most charismatic players, was in his chair and in the lead at 3-2 when he nodded off while Hamilton was at the table.

The 46-year-old Williams said he was “just shattered,” having just returned to action after contracting COVID-19 in October.

“I need to be playing in the mornings, really, or afternoons. The more the day goes on the more tired I get," said Williams, who lost 6-5 at the York Barbican.

“Thirty years as a professional," he added, “that’s the first time I’ve ever fell asleep in the chair.”

Updated : 2021-11-29 20:08 GMT+08:00

