Taiwanese fried chicken restaurant launches viral NFTs

Broccoli NFT bidding price reaches US$50,000 as of Monday evening

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/29 17:45
Taiwan's Shiyun fried chicken shop launches NFTs (Oursong screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Taiwan’s Shiyun fried chicken shop has launched limited edition non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for its fried chicken and other products, and they have gone viral.

Since 1984 at Shida night market, the Shiyun fried chicken shop has won over customers with its delicious fried foods, such as chicken nuggets, broccoli, and king trumpet mushrooms. Now Shiyun’s signature foods have been minted as NFTs, with limited editions released of 80 to 500 tokens.

On Saturday (Nov. 27) at 3 a.m, the food stand launched NFTs on the blockchain platform Oursong for the price of OSD$1 (US$1) each. "We opened the account just for fun, and the bidding prices are much higher than we expected," said Shiyun in a statement.

As of Monday evening, the bidding price for the broccoli NFT had reached OSD$50,000, followed by fried chicken at OSD$1,999, and fried squid at OSD$500. Another fried chicken NFT sold for OSD$350.

For its part, the store said the NFT holders can use their tokens to receive one food item in-person. They do not have to exchange the digital asset, only show proof of ownership.

Oursong features Shiyun fried chicken shop's NFTs. (Oursong screenshot)
Updated : 2021-11-29 18:38 GMT+08:00

