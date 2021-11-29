Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Live commerce transforming Taiwan’s shopping scene

Facebook, YouTube two most popular platforms for livestreaming shopping events

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/29 16:47
(Facebook, livestreaming event screenshot)

(Facebook, livestreaming event screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A survey showed that over 70% of internet users in Taiwan have engaged in real-time online shopping sessions amid a boom in livestreaming e-commerce.

The five most popular platforms for product selling events are Facebook (36.9%), YouTube (34.8%), Shopee (22.8%), Line (15.3%), and Instagram (10.5%), according to research by the Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC), a Taiwan-based think tank.

Among them, Facebook and YouTube are well-received among users of all age groups, while the other three appeal to specific communities. For example, over 20% of respondents aged 18 to 24 would watch Instagram livestreaming events, while only 6% of those aged 35 and above prefer the platform generally.

The top ten best performing categories in livestreaming commerce are dining and cuisine; personal finance; electronics; travel and accommodation; daily essentials; sales information; accessories, shoes, and bags; fruits, vegetables, and aquatic products; self-improvement; and cosmetics.

Markedly, personal finance replaced travel as the second best-faring topic, reflecting a shift of interest from tourism to investment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, about 26.4% of respondents said they would place orders through livestreaming events, higher than the 22% in 2020. Interactive activities and engagement tactics such as games and raffles appeared a plus for generating sales, the survey suggested.

The poll, conducted online in the three months ending June this year, obtained 1,200 valid samples with a 95% confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.83 percentage points.
Taiwan
livestreaming
live commerce
livestreaming e-commerce
sales
Facebook
YouTube
Instagram
Shopee
Line
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

27 Chinese military planes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
27 Chinese military planes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
2021/11/28 21:31
Taiwan ties hang in balance as Honduran election kicks off
Taiwan ties hang in balance as Honduran election kicks off
2021/11/28 18:17
First phase of Taiwan’s Keelung MRT route to have 13 stations
First phase of Taiwan’s Keelung MRT route to have 13 stations
2021/11/28 15:28
Taiwan reports 10 imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 imported COVID cases
2021/11/28 14:13
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
2021/11/28 13:35

Updated : 2021-11-29 17:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU