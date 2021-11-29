Alexa
Yasir hurt, Bangladesh extends lead to 159 over Pakistan

By Associated Press
2021/11/29 14:35
CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Yasir Ali had to be replaced by a concussion substitute after after being hit on the helmet before Bangladesh reached 115-6 at lunch Monday on day four of the first cricket test against Pakistan, extending its lead to 159.

Liton Das, who scored 114 in the first innings, was unbeaten on 32 at the interval after combining with Yasir in a 47-run stand.

Yasir played for one over after being hit on the helmet by a short-pitch delivery from Shaheen Shah Afridi and was on 36 when he left the field.

Bangladesh began the fourth day on 39-4 and lost experienced batsman Mushfiqur Rahim (16) in the first over when he offered no shot against fast bowler Hasan Ali (2-41).

After Yasir retired hurt, offspinner Sjaid Khan (1-16) trapped Mehidy Hasan (11) lbw with a delivery that spun sharply.

Bangladesh had a 44-run first-innings lead after posting 330 and then bowling Pakistan out for 286.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-29 17:06 GMT+08:00

