Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan to start 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 in mid-December

CECC head says adults can begin receiving 3rd dose of mRNA vaccines at start of 2022

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/29 15:21
Taiwan to start 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 in mid-December

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Monday (Nov. 29) that second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) COVID vaccine can be administered to children 12-17 years old, while adults can begin receiving a third dose of mRNA vaccines early next year.

During a press conference that afternoon, Chen said that a panel of experts from the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Sunday decided to resume administration of the second dose of the BNT vaccine after concerns over myocarditis were allayed. In addition, the committee has decided to allow adult recipients of the BNT and Moderna mRNA vaccines to receive a third dose six months after their second.

During Sunday's meeting, the committee came to the consensus that the optimal interval between the first and second doses of the BNT vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and 17 years old is 12 weeks. Chen said in the event of a serious adverse reaction to the first dose, the recipient should consult with a physician on whether to receive the second dose.

He stressed that such vaccinations are voluntary and that letters of intent and parental consent must be presented before a vaccine can be delivered. Chen said that because the ACIP has just issued its guidance on the matter, the legal consent forms must be prepared, and he estimated that inoculations will not start until mid-December.

As for a third mRNA dose for adults, the committee agreed that the interval between the second and third shots should be at least six months.

In terms of the administration of the third dose of mRNA to adults, the top priority will be given to medical personnel, followed by central and local government epidemic prevention staff, and the third-highest priority group will be airline crews. Those over the age of 65 who are at a risk for severe illness will also be prioritized.

When asked when inoculations of the third dose for adults can begin, Chen said after Jan. 1 of 2022. He stressed that there is already enough quantity of the mRNA vaccines, but he said that the current priority is to finish delivering the first and second doses before launching the third dose.

By the end of January, it is estimated that 263,000 adults will be eligible for the third dose of an mRNA vaccine.
Pfizer-BioNTech
ACIP
myocarditis
second dose
mRNA vaccines
third dose
vaccinating children
child vaccinations
student vaccinations
BNT vaccine
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

RELATED ARTICLES

Bookings for Taiwan's 16th round of vaccines begin Nov. 29, shots start Dec. 2
Bookings for Taiwan's 16th round of vaccines begin Nov. 29, shots start Dec. 2
2021/11/26 16:31
Taiwan to decide on 2nd BioNTech dose for ages 12-17 on Nov. 28
Taiwan to decide on 2nd BioNTech dose for ages 12-17 on Nov. 28
2021/11/24 15:25
Taiwan’s 15th round of COVID vaccinations coming up
Taiwan’s 15th round of COVID vaccinations coming up
2021/11/21 14:59
AZ recipients can choose mRNA jab for 15th vaccination round tomorrow
AZ recipients can choose mRNA jab for 15th vaccination round tomorrow
2021/11/17 17:21
Taiwan to decide on 2nd BNT dose for ages 12-17 in late Nov.
Taiwan to decide on 2nd BNT dose for ages 12-17 in late Nov.
2021/11/17 16:05

Updated : 2021-11-29 15:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU