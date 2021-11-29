Taiwan's Kuomintang sends representative to open US office in DC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang (KMT) announced on Monday (Nov. 29) that Eric Yu-Chua Huang (黃裕鈞), deputy director of its international department, will be sent to Washington D.C., to open the KMT’s U.S. representative office.

The KMT issued a press release Monday announcing that Huang will depart for the U.S. to strengthen the party’s ties in Washington and engage in related diplomatic work.

Huang Jie-cheng (黃介正), director of the International Department, said that Huang should be cautious while in the U.S. However, he said he believed Huang will take his job seriously and help the Kuomintang “firmly defend the Republic of China,” uphold the party’s stance to strengthen Taiwan-U.S. relations, and maintain communications with the party’s “good friends” in the U.S., according to the press release.

The international department deputy director said via Facebook that he was intimidated by the daunting tasks assigned by KMT Chairman Eri Chu (朱立倫) but was ready to work hard for the party and the country.

While in the U.S., Huang said he will strive to live up to the party chairman and predecessors’ expectations, adding that he hopes to promote party diplomacy and improve Taiwan-U.S. relations.