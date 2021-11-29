Alexa
Taiwan’s 16th round of COVID vaccinations coming up

CECC permitting contracted hospitals, health offices to provide vaccination services to walk-in visitors

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/29 14:52
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's 16th round of COVID vaccinations will offer second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT), Moderna, and AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines, as well as an mRNA dose for those who received an initial shot of AZ, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said on Monday (Nov. 29).

The CECC announced that individuals who registered for vaccines on the official registration site before 12 p.m. on Nov. 25 and meet any of the following criteria are eligible for this round.

1. Second dose of BNT: people 18 and older (born on or before Dec. 31, 2003) who received their first dose of BNT on or before Nov. 4.

2. Second dose of Moderna: people 18 and older (born on or before Dec. 31, 2003) who received their first dose of Moderna on or before Nov. 4.

3. Second dose of AZ: people 18 and older (born on or before Dec. 2, 2003) who received their first dose of AZ on or before Oct. 7.

6. BNT or Moderna mixed vaccination: people aged 18 and older (born on or before Dec. 2, 2003) who received their first dose of AZ on or before Oct. 7.

The time slots for appointments are as follows:

1. BNT: from 10 a.m. on Nov. 29 to 12 p.m. on Nov. 30.

2. AZ and Moderna: from 2 p.m. on Nov. 29 to 12 p.m. on Nov. 30.

The CECC reminds recipients that those getting a second dose should bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record card, often referred to as the yellow card, while people between the ages of 18 and 20 should bring a document of consent from their parents.

The vaccinations will be administered from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8.

In addition to getting vaccinated via the official registration site, the CECC said it is also permitting contracted hospitals or health offices designated or arranged by local governments to receive appointments and provide vaccination services.

These will be available to people who intend to get their first or second shots of the AZ, Moderna, BNT, or Medigen vaccines, or mixed vaccinations, but failed to sign up online.
Updated : 2021-11-29 15:37 GMT+08:00

