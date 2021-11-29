Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 8 imported COVID cases, 25 days without local infection

COVID cases imported from Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, and US

  367
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/29 14:25
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Nov. 29) reported eight imported COVID-19 cases, while 25 days have passed since it reported a local infection on Nov. 4.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced eight imported cases and no new local infections for the 25th day in a row. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 848.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the eight imported cases included seven males and one female ranging in age from 10 to 60. Between Nov. 15-26, they entered Taiwan from Vietnam (case Nos. 16,700-16,703), Indonesia (case No. 16,704), Cambodia (case Nos. 16,705 and 16,706), and the U.S. (case No. 16,707).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 4,439,574 COVID tests, with 4,421,667 coming back negative. Of the 16,596 confirmed cases, 1,952 were imported, 14,590 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 111 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 848 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 836 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei; 321 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.
Covid cases
Covid infections
COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 infections
coronavirus cases

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases
2021/11/26 14:32
Taiwan reports 10 imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 imported COVID cases
2021/11/25 14:12
Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID cases
2021/11/24 14:16
Taiwan reports 7 imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports 7 imported COVID cases
2021/11/23 14:21
Taiwan reports 3 imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 imported COVID cases
2021/11/22 14:15