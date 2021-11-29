Taiwan reports 8 imported COVID cases, 25 days without local infection

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Nov. 29) reported eight imported COVID-19 cases, while 25 days have passed since it reported a local infection on Nov. 4.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced eight imported cases and no new local infections for the 25th day in a row. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 848.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the eight imported cases included seven males and one female ranging in age from 10 to 60. Between Nov. 15-26, they entered Taiwan from Vietnam (case Nos. 16,700-16,703), Indonesia (case No. 16,704), Cambodia (case Nos. 16,705 and 16,706), and the U.S. (case No. 16,707).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 4,439,574 COVID tests, with 4,421,667 coming back negative. Of the 16,596 confirmed cases, 1,952 were imported, 14,590 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 111 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 848 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 836 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei; 321 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.