Gojek celebrates three years in Singapore, goes the extra mile to support driver-partners

‘Go the Extra Mile’ campaign will see $1 per completed trip given back to eligible driver-partners throughout Gojek’s anniversary week

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 29 November 2021 - To mark its three-year anniversary in Singapore, Gojek today announced the launch of its 'Go the Extra Mile' campaign which will see $1 per completed trip given back to driver-partners throughout its anniversary week - 29 November - 5 December[1]. The campaign aims to show appreciation to driver-partners, who have been instrumental in moving Singapore safely amid the pandemic, and builds on the more than 1 million free and discounted vaccination rides provided by Gojek in 2021.













Through the initiative, Gojek hopes to rally consumers to show their appreciation for driver-partners by taking Gojek rides to contribute more to drivers' earnings, as well as encouraging them to show drivers some love through verbal thank-yous and their own small gestures. On top of their existing GoCar incentives, qualifying drivers will receive additional 'Go the Extra Mile' earnings at the end of the campaign, paid out directly to driver-partners' earnings wallets.

Lien Choong Luen, General Manager of Gojek Singapore, said, "The last year has undoubtedly been one of the most challenging for us since our launch in Singapore, and we are proud to be celebrating our third anniversary in spite of the difficulties faced. One thing is for certain, we would not be here without the commitment and resilience of our driver-partners. They are the very heart of Gojek and this year's birthday is dedicated to them."

He added, "'Go the Extra Mile' builds on our commitment to support those within our ecosystem, and show our collective appreciation to our driver-partners. We remain more focused than ever on finding ways to support them and keep Singapore moving safely as we continue to strengthen our offering and provide better experiences for users."

Going the extra mile in Singapore

Gojek has been an active participant in keeping the nation moving throughout this challenging period. In May, Gojek's Vaccination Campaign automatically provided all riders with two $15 vouchers to get to and from their vaccination appointments, resulting in almost 1.1 million free rides taken, where 1 in 5 people in Singapore used Gojek vouchers to attend their vaccination appointments.

As part of its continued commitment to going the extra mile to keep people safe, protect livelihoods and maintain resilience amongst driver-partners, Gojek is further doubling down on its CSR efforts in Singapore. Latest initiatives include:





Doubling support for SG Cares : Gojek has scaled up its Medical Transport Subsidy Scheme to all 14 SG Cares Volunteer Centres (VCs). Beyond the current 5 SG Cares VCs, Gojek is doubling its existing support to 9 additional SG Cares VCs, providing 1,000 subsidised rides for lower-income individuals to get to their medical appointments

: Gojek has scaled up its Medical Transport Subsidy Scheme to all 14 SG Cares Volunteer Centres (VCs). Beyond the current 5 SG Cares VCs, Gojek is doubling its existing support to 9 additional SG Cares VCs, providing 1,000 subsidised rides for lower-income individuals to get to their medical appointments Free rides for patients who have recovered from COVID-19: From 1 November to 31 December, Gojek has committed to providing 1,200 surge-free rides (capped at $20) for Community Health Assist Scheme Blue and Orange card holders, and patients with mobility needs, who have recovered from COVID-19 to help them get home safely. These Gojek rides are available from Connect@Changi, which is operating as a COVID-19 Treatment Facility located at Singapore EXPO. Participating drivers are also eligible for 3 x $10 fuel vouchers for pickups from Connect@Changi.

From 1 November to 31 December, Gojek has committed to providing 1,200 surge-free rides (capped at $20) for Community Health Assist Scheme Blue and Orange card holders, and patients with mobility needs, who have recovered from COVID-19 to help them get home safely. These Gojek rides are available from Connect@Changi, which is operating as a COVID-19 Treatment Facility located at Singapore EXPO. Participating drivers are also eligible for 3 x $10 fuel vouchers for pickups from Connect@Changi. Support for jobseekers: From now through December, Gojek is offering $10 off when jobseekers travel to physical job fairs organised by NTUC's e2i (Employment and Employability Institute). Jobseekers would simply need to pick up a brochure[2] with the promo code at any of the e2i physical job fairs to receive $10 off their ride, which can then be used when they travel from their home to other e2i job fairs.





Besides rallying riders to show appreciation to driver-partners, Gojek will also be running its annual 'Spot the Gojek' competition, where riders can stand a chance to win GoCar vouchers by spotting GoCars with its 3rd anniversary decals and tagging Gojek in photos on Instagram with the hashtag #Goj3k and #GojekTurns3[3].





About Gojek

Gojek is Southeast Asia's leading on-demand platform and a pioneer of the multi-service ecosystem model, providing access to a wide range of services including transportation, food delivery, logistics and more. Gojek is founded on the principle of leveraging technology to remove life's daily frictions by connecting consumers to the best providers of goods and services in the market.





The company was established in 2010 focusing on courier and motorcycle ride-hailing services, before launching the app in January 2015 in Indonesia. Since then, Gojek has grown to become the leading on-demand platform in Southeast Asia, providing access to a wide range of services from transportation, to food delivery, logistics and many others.





As of March 2021, Gojek's application and its ecosystem have been downloaded more than 190 million times by users across Southeast Asia.





Gojek is dedicated to solving the daily challenges faced by consumers, while improving the quality of life for millions of people across Southeast Asia, especially those in the informal sector and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).





The Gojek application is available for download via iOS and Android.

