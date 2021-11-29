MekiaTek’s Dimensity 9000 could be pricier than predecessor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new leak claims that MediaTek’s newest Dimensity 9000 smartphone chipset could cost twice as much as its predecessor.

According to a post by Digital Chat Station cited by GSMArena, the Dimensity 9000 could carry a sticker price almost double the Dimensity 1200 chipset. MediaTek introduced the Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 earlier this year, and they can be found powering budget smartphones like the OnePlus Nord 2, Realme X7 Max 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Xiaomi 11T, according to Android Central.

The higher chipset price could mean that consumers will have to shell out more for phones using the Dimensity 9000. MediaTek launched the Dimensity 9000 to compete with Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship Snapdragon 8-series chips and Samsung’s Exynos 2200, according to Notebookcheck.

Digital Chat Station also said that while the Dimensity 9000 will cost more, it will still be cheaper than Qualcomm’s new flagship, which is expected to be unveiled at the Snapdragon Tech Summit from Nov. 30-Dec. 1.

MediaTek unveiled the Dimensity 9000 on Nov. 19. It will be the first smartphone chip built using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s 4nm process technology. Devices powered by the new chipset are expected to hit the market in February 2022, according to GSMArena.