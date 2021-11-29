Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Shepherd, Cal pull away late, beat Fresno St. 65-57

By Associated Press
2021/11/29 12:12
Shepherd, Cal pull away late, beat Fresno St. 65-57

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Shepherd scored 15 of his 17 points after halftime, Andre Kelly finished with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting and California pulled away late to beat Fresno State 65-57 on Sunday night.

Grant Anticevich added 13 points for Cal (3-4). The Golden Bears had lost back-to-back games against ranked opponents at the Fort Myers Tip-off, a 20-point loss to No. 23 Florida last Monday and a 62-59 loss to No. 21 Seton Hall.

Kelly and Anticevich each made a jumper before Joel Brown hit a 3-pointer to make it 7-0 and Cal never trailed.

Orlando Robinson scored nine straight points for the Bulldogs, capped by a 3-pointer that made it 37-all with 11 minutes to go. Cal's Jalen Celestine and Fresno State's Deon Stroud traded 3s to tie again with 10:34 remaining but Grant Anticevich answered with another 3-pointer to give the Golden Bears the lead for good and spark a 16-4 run that made it 59-45. Shepherd and Kuany Kuany made back-to-back 3s to cap the spurt with 1:48 left.

Robinson led Fresno State (5-1) with 25 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. The 7-footer, in his third season with the Bulldogs, has scored at least 16 points in every game this season. He has topped the 20-point plateau in back-to-back games and three of the last four and is averaging 20.5 points and 9.0 rebounds this season.

Isaiah Hill added 10 points for Fresno State.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-29 14:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
Taipei could cancel New Year’s Eve party due to Omicron variant
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU