Bryant Jr. lifts Norfolk St. past Hampton 70-61

By Associated Press
2021/11/29 12:14
PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Bryant Jr. had 20 points as Norfolk State beat Hampton 70-61 on Sunday night at the HBCU Challenge.

Bryant Jr. hit all 12 of his foul shots.

Kris Bankston had 18 points for Norfolk State (7-1).

Christian Ings, the Spartans' second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 12 points per game, had six points on 0-of-10 shooting.

Marquis Godwin had 14 points for the Pirates (2-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Russell Dean added 14 points. He also had seven turnovers but only four assists. DeAngelo Epps had 11 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-29 14:02 GMT+08:00

