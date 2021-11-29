Alexa
Florida Gulf Coast beats Purdue Fort Wayne 85-78

By Associated Press
2021/11/29 11:34
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin had 27 points as Florida Gulf Coast defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 85-78 on Sunday night at the FGCU Invitational.

Cyrus Largie had 17 points and seven rebounds for Florida Gulf Coast (6-2), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Kevin Samuel added 16 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks. Matt Halvorsen had 11 points.

Jalon Pipkins had 16 points for the Mastodons (3-3). Ra Kpedi added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Deonte Billups had 14 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-29 14:02 GMT+08:00

